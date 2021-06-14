The director of The Flash, Andy Muschietti, has posted a new social media post that seems to suggest the new costume that Ezra Miller will wear in the film.

Muschietti in recent months has regularly updated fans about the progress of the film on social media, and this look at the alleged new Flash costume comes precisely in the wake of a similar post published by the same Muschietti starring Michael Keaton’s Batman costume he will wear. , as we revealed to you in our previous news.

As you can see, Barry Allen’s new costume in The Flash it appears to be composed of centralized circuits around the lightning bolt logo on its chest. In the DC cinematic universe, Barry’s super-speed powers carry a significant amount of electrical charge, as we see in more detail during the events of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The design of this new costume seems to suggest that Barry Allen may actually be harnessing that electricity more consistently than we’ve seen so far. obviously these are all speculations and there is still nothing official in this sense.

For the uninitiated, the aforementioned Michael Keaton will reprise the iconic role of the Caped Crusader almost thirty years after the last time, when he played the character in Batman Returns. Keaton will be joined by another Batman, namely that of Ben Affleck.

As for the rest of the cast, fresh from her appearance in the Zack Snyder’s Justice League Kiersey Clemons will return as Iris West. In addition, a Supergirl will also appear, who will be played by Sasha Calle.

Who will not appear in the film is the actor who played Cyborg, or Ray Fisher. In fact, some sources claim that Fisher was deleted from the film’s script. The Flash is scheduled for theatrical release on November 4, 2022.