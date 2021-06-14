The Flash has fans of the DC Extended Universe excited, because it is the first solo film of the ‘Scarlet Sprinter’ played by Ezra Miller. Also, the story will bring back Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in their roles as Batman.

This event will be possible because the story is based on the Flashpoint comic where the superhero explores alternate worlds. However, the Bat Man would not be the only one who has two different versions in the same movie.

Two Worlds Flash would take place on the big screen. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

As recalled, Ezra Miller’s Flash made a guest appearance in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover and met the television version of Grant Austin. Now, both would share the scene again in the next DC Films tape.

The Iluminerdi media released the news that has excited fans of the ‘Scarlet Sprinter’. At the moment there is no confirmation from the Warner Bros studio or the production team itself.

Ezra Miller surprised all DC fans with his surprise appearance. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

How was the crossover in Crisis on Infinite Earths?

In the fiction we see how Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) from The Flash, with the help of Oliver / Specter, attempted to use the ‘speed force’ to transport the Paragons to the Dawm of Time. Unfortunately, Anti-Monitor attacked them causing them to split up.

After this, Oliver used his powers to prevent everyone from dying while Barry begins to search for his companions and ends up coming face to face with none other than Ezra Miller’s Flash.