Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, confirmed that the first out of five stations of the national project “Youth Food Security Stations” has entered service, which is the alternative national service station in Abu Dhabi, which is based on the production of a group of crops such as (leaves, vegetables, honey, tilapia fish, supreme and others), provided that the remaining four stations included in the project will be opened in the various emirates of the country in succession, and will be available to all Emirati youth in general.

His Excellency explained, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the first station in the project program targeted fifty young people affiliated with the national service as a first stage, and the number in the rest of the stations will increase to 300 young people, stressing that the citizen affiliated with the program is required to focus on diversified agricultural technology, food quality and product control. Increasing production through training on technological uses in diversified agriculture, and how to benefit from all its components, such as waste that is converted into fertilizers and many others, in order to achieve several goals, the most important of which is the upgrading and diversification of the local agricultural product during the next five years.

His Excellency pointed out that the young people affiliated with the alternative service in the first station will spend their entire service period in the project, which amounts to 16 months, and what distinguishes this differential service within the project is that they obtain a recognized high diploma in agriculture upon completion of their work at the station, which qualifies them in a practical and academic way for entrepreneurship. integrated in the agricultural field.

Ahmed bin Tahnoun and Abdullah Belhaif during the ceremony

His Excellency indicated that the ministry will sign agreements on marketing local agricultural products with many private sector companies next week, in order to achieve several goals, including supporting local agricultural products, pushing them to compete with their imported counterparts in local markets, supporting local farmers, and encouraging them to continue local agriculture. .

His Excellency stated that the share of local agricultural products in the country’s markets currently is between (10-15%), and the ministry is seeking to increase this percentage to 25% during the next five years, which may push the percentage of imported products to decline in the local markets, which currently stands at 90 % to 75% in the future, stressing that the UAE market will witness self-sufficiency in some local crops during the next five years, most notably leafy and citrus fruits, while it is difficult to self-sufficiency in some major agricultural products, such as rice; Because it needs a certain technology to be cultivated in the Emirati environment.

His Excellency’s statements came on the sidelines of a special event organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, to reveal the details of the national project, Youth Food Security Stations, yesterday in Dubai, in cooperation with the National and Reserve Service Authority, and in the presence of Major General Pilot Staff Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Authority The National and Reserve Service, Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development, Her Excellency Jamila bint Salem Musabah Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Foundation Youth Federation.

His Excellency said: “It is natural that the farmer is able to transplant, but is unable to market his product, and the ministry has taken a number of practical steps that contribute to supporting the marketing of local products, and in this context, it will sign an agreement next week with a number of companies concerned with marketing the local product. And its storage and quality, and accordingly, starting from next year after signing the agreement, marketing will become part of the ministry’s role to support farmers, and the ministry is interested in the agricultural product, so that it is healthy, and it was agreed with all the municipalities of the state to check all the products that enter the market, and no product will enter in the next stage to the UAE market without going through laboratory tests that confirm his safety.”

He pointed out that the ministry is implementing an integrated system of efforts seeking to enhance food security and sustainability, and to ensure the continuity and flexibility of its supply and supply chains, and this system includes the expansion of the adoption of import markets, in order to ensure the diversity and continuity of supply chains, as the number of slaughterhouses approved to export halal meat to the state, according to The latest update, 165 slaughterhouses from 64 countries until the end of March 2021, and coordination is underway with a number of livestock exporting countries with the aim of importing livestock from them to increase the number of markets and enhance the capabilities of the examination and quarantine centers attached to all state ports and speed up their work pace to ensure the speed of procedures for examining incoming food consignments and their entry The local markets, and the application of an integrated system that ensures the safety of food imported from abroad and traded locally by raising the efficiency of health examination centers, quarries and laboratories in all outlets of the country, and developing the “Zad” system to register locally traded food, report cases of food in violation of safety standards, and tighten control over the use of pesticides.

His Excellency stressed, in a speech delivered during the event, that the challenges posed by the “Corona” pandemic have placed enhancing food security and sustainability at the forefront of the priorities of the directions of the UAE and the international community in general; Therefore, the Ministry works in cooperation with its strategic partners from the public and private sectors to ensure food sustainability through an integrated system that includes enhancing the flexibility and continuity of local and imported food supply chains, raising the productivity and efficiency of the local product and increasing its contribution to the local market.

His Excellency added: “The Ministry’s launch of the Youth Food Security Stations project comes as part of its efforts to enhance local agricultural production by employing the latest technologies and adopting modern systems that guarantee increased productivity and raise quality and efficiency,” pointing out that the project’s targeting of the youth category comes in line with the state’s directions and the leadership’s directives. The rationale is to promote youth participation in achieving sustainability and drawing and designing a better future for current and future generations, and to benefit from their high ability to deal with modern technologies, and their effective educational impact on the rest of society. His Excellency indicated that the project will represent an integrated system to increase the volume and quality of local agricultural production (vegetable, animal, fish and bee), as it will work continuously to qualify and train successive batches of Emirati youth specialized in investment and entrepreneurship in this field, and will work to establish several stations in stages. successively, which contributes to an increase in local production.

Abdullah Belhaif speaking during the launch event

Keeping up with the leadership’s vision

In turn, Major General Pilot Staff Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, said: “The Youth Food Security Stations project comes as an important step within the national efforts to contribute to achieving the UAE’s goals to enhance food security, empower youth and involve them in the future industry. It aligns with the forward-looking and proactive vision of the wise leadership to prepare and be ready to deal with all circumstances and challenges, and is in line with the assurances of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, that food and medicine in the UAE are a red line.

He added: “This national initiative will be led by the sons of the country among the alternative service conscripts on whom the wise leadership bet and won its bet on them, and confirmed its confidence in their ability to serve the country in all fields, as this category of recruits has proven that it is capable and efficiently to defend and serve its homeland and contribute to its Sustainability and continuity of the work systems of vital sectors in times of emergency and crises to which it may be exposed. He pointed out that the partnership between the National and Reserve Service Authority and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment enhances the role of the alternative service in achieving food security, as the first phase of the project will depend entirely on the energies and capabilities of alternative service recruits to contribute to enhancing food security and sustainability efforts. And allowing the innovative and creative capabilities of the youth participating in the project to become entrepreneurs in one of the most important vital sectors, which enhances the efficiency of the investment movement in the food sector.

main pillar

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, said: “Young people are the main pillar to achieve the vision of our wise leadership to continue the process of development and progress in our main sectors during the next fifty years, in which the agricultural sector is one of its basic components through which we seek to ensure self-sufficiency and achieve self-sufficiency. The food security of our country is an integral part of creating a bright future for our coming generations.”

His Excellency added: “The future of agriculture and food security includes many promising opportunities that open broad horizons for young entrepreneurs to work on a range of innovative solutions to challenges related to food security and creative ways to increase our agricultural production. Therefore, we are always keen to create the appropriate environment in which all The ingredients and capabilities that enhance the role of young people in achieving agricultural development, and motivate them to use their energies and capabilities to innovate and develop modern and innovative agricultural methods that enhance our quest to reach the highest levels of local agricultural production.”

development service

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: “We are working, according to the vision of our leadership, to enhance investment in the energies of youth to serve the strategic development paths in the country by engaging youth, refining their skills, building their capabilities, and linking them in a practical way to the main vital sectors, especially in the national food security sector. This will contribute to raising national capabilities in this field over the next few years.”

Her Excellency added: “Young people are the largest component of society, and they are able to transform the aspirations of the nation into reality, and as we were able to find young pioneers in the sectors of space, economy, technology and humanitarian work, we will have pioneers in the field of modern and sustainable agriculture, and this category, in turn, will present a distinguished Emirati model in this the field”.

a source of hope

Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, said: “Qualifying human and youth cadres is one of the most important directions for promoting various vital sectors, including food security in the UAE. Young people are a source of hope and energy for the future. The Youth Food Security Stations project represents an important step to involve young people and invest their efforts in innovative food projects. Building human capacities is one of the possibilities to achieve the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy. I am happy to be part of this project and I commend the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in contributing to the development of the entire food system according to sustainable foundations that preserve our natural resources from waste. We, in turn, are committed to supporting and encouraging young people through this and other food projects in the UAE.”

training program

The training program at “Youth Food Security Stations” is designed to be integrated and compatible with international developments and in an applied academic style. It includes a set of courses and is divided into three phases, the first of which will train young people in agricultural management and entrepreneurship, the foundations of designing modern farms, and the principles of Sustainable agricultural production, the foundations of promotion and marketing, and future foresight in the field of agricultural innovations and others, and the second will train young people on the practical application of what they learned during the first phase, with a focus on how to design, establish and install agricultural systems, and manage modern protected farming systems, and open farming systems from The stage of preparing the land until the harvest, and on the basis of raising livestock (sheep and poultry), fish farming, fodder manufacturing, beekeeping and the production of bee honey, etc., while the third stage will focus on practical training for post-harvest operations from the field to the arrival of the product to the point of sale During this stage, each trainee will prepare a graduation project as a proposal to establish an entrepreneurship company. A community, agricultural or technology project, and it is evaluated by those in charge of the program to make recommendations regarding its nomination to funding institutions.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will also work, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy (Ministry of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises), and the Ministry of State for Youth Affairs, to motivate all members of society, especially young people, to participate in the rehabilitation and training programs offered by the stations, and to link the graduates of the stations with institutions and authorities. Funding to support them in launching their projects in the field of food security.

sustainability

In order to ensure sustainability and expand the investment base in the field of food security based on the capabilities and energies of youth, the project will be implemented in successive phases. Each phase includes the establishment of a new station that will undertake the rehabilitation and training of new batches of young people and targeted groups of society. The stations will cover all regions of the country, and work on graduating batches Successive entrepreneurs in this vital sector, where the first phase was implemented in cooperation between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National and Reserve Service Authority, and the private sector represented by the Emirati businessman Hamid Al-Hamid, and the qualification and training of 50 young members of the alternative service was approved.

Project goals

The project aims to build young people’s capacities in the field of food investment through theoretical and practical study that will include multiple topics, such as agricultural management and entrepreneurship, designing modern farms, principles of sustainable agricultural production and post-harvest techniques, promotion and marketing, and future foresight in the field of agricultural innovations, in addition to To train young people and build their capacities on the principles of food security, and how to enhance the role of local production to achieve food security and meet market needs, especially in emergency conditions. It also aims to increase and raise the efficiency of investment in the agricultural sector, raise the quality and competitiveness of national products and diversify them, enhance supply chains and add value to national products, achieve self-sufficiency, and support and provide diverse job opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.