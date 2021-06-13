The first words of the recovered midfielder of the Danish national team Christian Eriksen have become known. They were announced at a press conference, the recording of which is available at Youtube-channel of the Danish Football Association.

“He was more worried about us – typical Christian. He said that he remembers little, and that he worries more about the team. These are the big players and great personalities they are. He told us that he wants us to play further, ”said the head coach of the Danes, Kasper Yulmand.

Earlier on June 13, cardiologist Scott Murray assessed the prospects for Eriksen’s return to football. The doctor considered that after the incident, the athlete would probably be forced to end his professional career.

On June 12, during a match with the Finnish team, Eriksen lost consciousness. The footballer fell onto the lawn without contact with an opponent. The meeting was suspended when the score was 0: 0. The athlete was provided with emergency assistance on the field for about 15 minutes, after which he was carried on a stretcher to the under-stands room, and then hospitalized. Later he came to his senses, it was decided to finish the match. The Finns won with a score of 1: 0.