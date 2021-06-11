At the Summer Game Fest 2021 online event on Thursday, June 10, a trailer for the Elden Ring PC game was unveiled.

The new project was created in collaboration with the author of the series of books “A Song of Ice and Fire” George Martin, who created the mythology of the future world with many characters and dramatic moments.

The trailer shows gameplay similar to the game Dark Souls, whose creator was Miyazaki, and also named the release date – January 21, 2022.

It is noted that the game will be available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC Digital.

