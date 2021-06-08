The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this Tuesday, during the first plenary session of the European Parliament at the headquarters in Strasbourg since the outbreak of the pandemic, that The European Commission will begin next week to issue the first evaluations of the recovery plans. Which confirms the planned schedule. Since both his vice president Valdis Donbvroskis and the Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni, had proposed in recent weeks, that the first ‘notes’ to the investment projects and national reforms would be made public in the second half of this month.

The Community Executive «will begin to approve the recovery plans next week to be adopted by the Council (by the 27 Economy Ministers at an Ecofin meeting). The money will start to flow in the next few weeks. So far we have received 23 national plans, showing the way forward. These national plans give us a glimpse of the future. In the case of Spain, the proposal presented aims to achieve 69,500 million (the part of non-reimbursable direct aid of a total of 140,000 million, with soft credits included).

Von der Leyen has made this announcement during his intervention in the debate on the situation of the Next Generation EU of 750,000 million euros (at 2018 prices); a session that had to be interrupted for several minutes due to technical problems related to simultaneous translation systems. The President of the European Commission stressed that the proposals “implement” 20% of the investments in digital transformation and around 37% in the Green “As main objectives, there are even some plans that are more ambitious,” he added.

In their turns of intervention, the ranks of the European People’s Party (EPP) have called on the Community Executive to monitor compliance with the objectives “to be sure that the resources are used to reach the citizens and your needs. The more money you spend, the more you need to have controls. The reforms are important ”, underlined the conservative MEP Siegfried Muresan.

The President of the Group of European Socialists and Democrats, Iratxe Garcia, has referred to the fulfillment of the different social indicators that are established as challenges in these plans, also asking to take into account the social gender policy. “Austerity cannot be reimposed,” he added later, also calling on Brussels to keep an eye out for the fact that Poland and Hungary have to comply with the principles of the rule of law that govern the EU in order to gain access to the AIDS. European.