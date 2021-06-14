The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in Turkey. This was reported on the website of the newspaper Gunboyu.

According to the newspaper, on June 14, the plane with the first Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection landed at the Esenboga international airport in Ankara. Turkey noted that the Russian drug will help speed up vaccination in the country. At the moment, according to the Ministry of Health, over the past four days, 200 thousand people have been infected with the coronavirus in Turkey, while the number of new diseases continues to grow.

Earlier in May, the Turkish Ministry of Health approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. This was announced by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The organization noted that the use of the drug by the Turkish side “will save many lives, prevent the spread of the virus and form long-term immunity in the population.”

On April 28, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that the republic will purchase 50 million doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine. The first delivery is expected in May, and the entire batch will be delivered to the country within six months.