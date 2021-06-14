These are the first 10 reinforcements in the Argentine soccer pass market. San Lorenzo closed the return of Néstor Ortigoza. What did the other clubs do these days?
Released in San Lorenzo, Fabricio Coloccini came to the Mar del Plata team that is led by Fernando Gago. There, without a doubt, he will be the starter.
Center forwards who sounded and sound in Boca Juniors for this pass market
Knowing Fernando Gago and Federico Insúa from their passage through Vélez Sarsfield, Francisco Cerro arrived in Aldosivi from Central Córdoba.
After playing in important teams, such as Estudiantes de La Plata and San Lorenzo, a new challenge comes to Kalinski’s career: he will defend the colors of the La Paternal team.
The winger canceled his loan with Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata to return to Boca and reinforce Miguel Ángel Russo’s squad.
The forward from Lanús will reinforce Boca’s attack after the games of Mauro Zárate, Ramón Ábila, Franco Soldano and Carlos Tevez.
Coming from San Telmo, the youth Ricardo Ramírez joined the preseason of Estudiantes de La Plata. Came on loan.
The side returned to the club where he left a great image and thus sealed his return to Argentine football.
Coming from the Catholic University of Ecuador, his arrival in Godoy Cruz marked the beginning of his stage in Argentine soccer.
The star reinforcement, so far, of the Argentine transfer market. Nestor Ortigoza returned to San Lorenzo after playing for Estudiantes de Río Cuarto.
He arrived as a free player from Banfield and became a reinforcement of Workshops. Once again, the Cordoba team bets on youth figures with a future projection.
