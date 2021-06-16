Hobby

Mexico City / 06.15.2021 23:51:17





With the victories of El Salvador over Saint Kitts and Nevis, that of Canada in view of Haiti, as well as the tie of Panama with Curaçao, was defined the octagonal end of Concacaf qualifiers heading Qatar 2022.

With the modifications in the competition format, Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica secured their tickets in this final phase thanks to the FIFA ranking, so only they expected the last three invited to contest for the three and a half tickets to the World Cup of the next year.

The matches of the octagonal will be played back and forth, which will start on next September 1 to March 29, 2022, date on which the invited to the World Cup and the combined you will have to dispute the other half of the ticket.

MGC