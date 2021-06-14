The Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts programmed Francisco Rabal in the Film Library of the Region of Murcia, from this Thursday until June 27, the cycle ‘Spanish Cinema Week’ with 18 special sessions for the public to reconnect with current Spanish cinema.

The general director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts, José Ramón Palazón, explained that “with this cycle we give the opportunity to see Spanish cinema released between this year and 2020 and that they may not have been able to enjoy a movie because of the pandemic. In this way, we try to value the Spanish film industry from the Regional Film Library ».

The first session of this cycle will be this Thursday, at 9:00 p.m., and the film will be screened ‘Invisibles’ by Gracia Querejeta, which can also be seen the next day, but at 7:00 p.m.

He will also have a double pass ‘The art of coming back’ by Pedro Collantes, which can be seen on Friday at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. That same day, at the 9:00 p.m. session, it is scheduled ‘The Europeans’ by Víctor García León.

The week concludes with a new pass from ‘The Europeans’, at 7:00 p.m., and a special session on Sunday, at 6:30 p.m. and with free admission, of the Murcian production ‘Ego Thader Sum’ by José A. Carrillo, and that it is a photographic tour of the Segura River from its source to its mouth.

On Tuesday, June 22, at 7:00 p.m., it will be seen ‘Dehesa, the forest of the Iberian lynx’ by Joaquín Gutiérrez Acha; and at 8:45 p.m. and in collaboration with Amnesty International, there will be a screening ‘Welcome to Spain’ by Juan Antonio Moreno Amador.

On Wednesday, at 7:00 p.m., it will be the turn of ‘One for all’ by David Llundain; and on Thursday, also at 7:00 p.m., ‘All the moons’ by Igor Legarreta; and at 9:00 p.m., another Murcian proposal with free admission: ‘Duna’ by Dany Campos.

The weekend block starts on Friday at 6:45 p.m. with ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ by Fernando Trueba and ‘Mia y Moi’ by Borja de la Vega at 9:15 p.m., having another screening of this film on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

At 9:00 p.m. that same day, ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ will be screened again. The cycle ‘Spanish Film Week’ concludes with ‘Uno para todos’ by David Llundain, at 6.30 pm; and ‘All the moons’ by Igor Legarreta, at 8.30 pm.