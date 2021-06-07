The governor of La Pampa, Sergio Ziliotto, went to the crossroads of the state capitalization of the Mendoza company Impsa and asked that this firm get off the construction of a millionaire work, the Portezuelo del Viento dam.

Last week the landing of the Nation in the Mendoza company Industria Metalurgicas Pescarmona SA was completed with a contribution of 1,400 million pesos to buy 63% of the shares. Also the injection of 470 million pesos from Mendoza for 21% of the shares, of which 200 million are from an ATN.

President Alberto Fernández exhibited the rescue as an action that overcame the crack, together with the governor of Mendoza, the radical Rodolfo Suárez.

IMPSA builds hydroelectric turbines (it is Yaciretá’s main supplier), wind generators and boilers for nuclear energy. It is an emblem for Mendoza, with projects all over the world.

One of the key projects on IMPSA’s agenda is the Portezuelo del Viento dam that has a budget of 880 million dollarss. IMPSA, together with two construction companies from Mendoza and two from China, was part of the only consortium that submitted an offer.

But the Pampean governor Sergio Ziliotto, although he welcomed the rescue of the company, fired at the immediate targets. “However, it cannot be used to cover the technical, environmental, legal and economic inconsistencies of a play as the Mendoza actors claim,” said the pampeano.

It is a direct reference to the Portezuelo del Viento dam, projected into the Rio Grande, a tributary of the Colorado River. La Pampa is opposed to the work because there is no comprehensive environmental study and because that construction could remove flow from the Colorado, the only river that reaches the Pampa territory with flow that supplies a potable water aqueduct and productive irrigation projects.

“Portezuelo represents everything that a company that wants to consolidate itself at the forefront of technological developments should not even consider,” said Ziliotto. Y He asked President Fernández to get IMPSA out of the tender.

“Therefore, now that the National State is the majority shareholder, and given all the observations and criticisms that he himself made about Portezuelo, it would be reasonable for him to back up his words with actions and withdraw Impsa from the bidding of a work that is being questioned by 4 of the 5 condominium owners in the basin, “he claimed.

Now, President Fernández has to resolve an award requested by Governor Suárez precisely before a request from the other provinces of the Colorado River basin committee (La Pampa obtained the support of Buenos Aires, Río Negro and Neuquén, the other condominiums) to carry out this comprehensive study that could delay and stop the work.

The event in Mendoza had another political flavor for Alberto Fernández. Mendoza is the land in which former President Néstor Kirchner projected his Federal Concertation the electoral front that allowed the Kirchnerist project to survive. At the event held at the IMPSA company workshops in Godoy Cruz, the former governor of Mendoza and former vice-president Julio Cobos were president. Precisely who obtained the payment of 1,023 million dollars from former President Kirchner for the construction of Portezuelo del Viento.

Sergio Ziliotto, an ally of Alberto Fernández, was blunt with Portezuelo. “No national government can carry out the construction of a dam located in an interjurisdictional basin when its owners do not agree with it, within the framework of the federalism in force in the country that would be unfeasible,” he demanded.