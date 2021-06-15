The emblematic Malecón garden, which began as a botanical collection that has lost over the years, will become a closed enclosure before the end of the month. These are the plans of the City Council, whose Department of Pedanías and Neighborhoods and Urban Development has begun to fence the enclosure that occupies the Huerto de los Cipreses since it was created in the mid-nineteenth century. This measure is part of the actions that the Popular Party, when it was in the municipal government, launched within the framework of the Murcia Río macro-project, which has been developed along the banks of the Segura.

Although the schedule in which the entrance to the garden will be prevented has not yet been decided, municipal sources do not rule out that it is between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., the same one that is in force in the Floridablanca garden of the Carmen neighborhood. They add that it also remains to be determined when the passage will be impeded, because it remains to be agreed how the closure is combined with the activity of the bar that is in this enclosure.

The general enclosure of the Malecón will be made through a perimeter fence of about two meters high and plant motifs have been chosen, simulating tree branches, as decorative elements. What is sought is that, while greater care for the park is achieved, citizens are allowed to “visually” enjoy it while they cannot access it. The special fencing with fine tree lines is also integrated into the natural background that it surrounds “and maintains the aesthetics of the garden.”

The controversial slide of almost ten meters, known as El Limonero, will also be ready in the coming days



This action is part of the work to improve the Malecón and the work has the approval of the General Directorate of Cultural Assets, necessary as it is a Property of Cultural Interest (BIC), indicated from the Murcia City Council.

The installation of El Limonero, an iconic structure almost 10 meters high that will serve as a slide for the little ones, will also open in the coming days, when the final touches of this new children’s play area are completed. Against this initiative, the Association of Neighbors of the Malecón y su Huerta presented a letter in April to the new mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and to the General Directorate of Cultural Assets “requesting the immediate stoppage of the foundation works that are being carried out in the square of the old lake ». They considered that it is an element “discordant” with the Law of Cultural Patrimony of the Region.