The mobilization will begin at 8:00 p.m., in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga Poster against sexist violence shown at the March 8, 2019 demonstration. / Guillermo Carrión / AGM EP Friday 11 June 2021, 14:53



The Feminist Assembly of the Region of Murcia has convened a concentration for this Friday, at 8:00 p.m., in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, in the capital, in rejection for “a few black weeks full of murders”, as it appears on the social networks of this organization. “In the face of sexist violence, feminist response,” the Assembly pointed out in a thread on the social network Twitter in which it urges people who are going to attend to do so dressed in black and with a candle, as a sign of mourning.

The mobilization will take place a day after the underwater tracking robot of the oceanographic vessel ‘Ángeles Alvariño’ found in the sea the lifeless body of Olivia, the six-year-old girl who disappeared in Tenerife with her sister Anna, after his father, Tomás Gimeno, warned his mother that he was not going to see them again. The Feminist Assembly accompanies its message with several labels: ‘Not one less’; ‘If they touch one of us, they touch us all’; ‘We are going to throw it away’ and ‘Vicarious violence’.