The Federation Council appreciated the congratulations of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, timed to coincide with the Day of Russia. Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov commented on it in his Telegram-channel.

According to the senator, Blinken’s congratulations mean nothing, except that “the United States and Russia have diplomatic relations, within which all countries congratulate each other on public holidays.” He added that this cannot be a signal for a new policy and there is no reason to pay more attention to this.

“Purely protocol congratulations,” summed up Pushkov.

Earlier it was reported that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken congratulated the Russians on the Day of Russia. The message was published on the website of the State Department. The text of the congratulation indicated “the desire of the United States to engage constructively with the government of the Russian Federation,” and he also expressed his hope for the development of more stable and predictable bilateral relations.