Federation Council member Alexei Pushkov praised the appearance of the US Navy destroyer Laboon in the Black Sea before the meeting between Russian and American leaders Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. He wrote about this in his Twitter…

Pushkov drew attention to the fact that the warship had appeared in the Black Sea three days before the meeting of the two presidents. “Not only to morally support Biden on the eve of the talks,” he reasoned.

According to the senator, the incident is not accidental. Thus, they made it clear to the Russian side that “Biden has a ‘tough signal’ prepared for Putin,” he suggested.

Laboon headed for the Black Sea for operations on 11 June. As explained in the US Sixth Fleet, the operations will be aimed at ensuring security in the region.

The Putin-Biden summit will take place at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16. The joint event of the leaders of the two countries will be the first since Biden took office. Putin’s trip to Geneva will mark the first foreign visit of a Russian president since January 2020.