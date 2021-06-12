The Federation Council praised the cover of the American Time magazine with the image of US President Joe Biden, in whose glasses Russian leader Vladimir Putin is reflected. Senator Alexey Pushkov wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“The cover for Time reflects what Biden is thinking now. And once again he speaks about the role of the individual and the country behind it in world politics: Zelensky or Dudu wearing the glasses of the head of the United States would never occur to anyone to portray. A peculiar, but unequivocal recognition of the weight of Russia and its leader on the part of the liberal publication, ”Pushkov expressed his opinion.

Earlier on June 11, it was reported that the American weekly Time magazine put on the cover of the new issue an image of US President Joe Biden, in whose glasses Russian leader Vladimir Putin is reflected. The cover and the main themes of the issue are dedicated to the upcoming summit of the two leaders in Geneva.

The summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States will be held at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16. The joint event of the leaders of the two countries will be the first since Biden took office. Putin’s trip to Geneva will mark the first foreign visit of a Russian president since January 2020.