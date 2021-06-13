Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Federal National Council received a government letter stating that it had agreed to discuss the issue of the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, with the aim of preparing a parliamentary report on it that addresses a set of themes, and presenting a number of recommendations, which will be discussed and studied after a parliamentary session that will be devoted to the subject in the presence of government representatives within the legislative term. 17.

According to the message that was recently presented to the members of the Federal National Council, the decision of the Council of Ministers came to agree to discuss the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth within 3 axes, which included “the ministry’s strategy in enhancing national identity and belonging, developing the cultural and creative industries sectors, in order to achieve sustainable development goals, and the role of the ministry.” In establishing and supporting youth centers and developing the capabilities and talents of young people to achieve the goals of Vision 2071, and the Ministry’s efforts to develop the national media system, in order to achieve the visions of 2071.”

And the last period witnessed the approval of the Federal National Council regarding directing a request to the government to discuss the issue of the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, submitted by the Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs, according to 4 axes that included the ministry’s strategy in strengthening national identity and belonging, the ministry’s role in establishing and supporting youth centers, and the efforts of The ministry is concerned with developing the national media system, while the fourth axis regarding discussing the ministry’s policy in human resources management has not been approved, given that the ministry implements the policies, procedures and systems in force in the federal government and does not have an internal human resources policy.

Ministry of Culture and Youth

The subject stipulated that the Ministry of Culture and Youth is working to support the culture and arts sector, knowledge development, preservation of tangible and intangible cultural heritage in the country, protection of the Arabic language, strengthening national identity and working to develop it, in coordination with the concerned authorities, preparing policies, strategies and legislation related to youth affairs and empowering them, and promoting Their various roles in various vital sectors in the country, in addition to the fact that the Ministry plays a role in regulating and licensing the media, and media activities, including media and print and electronic publishing, through coordination with the concerned authorities.

The general issue was referred to the Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Committee, which will prepare an action plan for discussion, in addition to holding a series of meetings with representatives of the concerned authorities and various societal segments, to come up with recommendations to be put forward for adoption by the Council, with recommendations to be studied by the Council. Cabinet, and respond to the possibility of their implementation.