Next Tuesday, the French National Team will debut at Euro 2020 against, no less, Germany. The latest friendly performances and the current world champion badge allow him not to fear the Germans.
Look at the possible XI, full of figures and debutants, that Didier Deschamps would stop …
At 34, the goalkeeper who works for Tottenham maintains himself as the captain of the French National Team. It is impossible to usurp the goal: in the last four meetings they did not receive any goals.
In the midst of the rumors of leaving Real Madrid and the concern about his future, today uncertain, the central defender remains a fixed in the central defense of France. It will be his debut in the Euro.
In the last two friendly matches he was substituted at halftime by Lucas Digne. Even so He takes a little advantage in the fight for the left lane of the defense. The fans greatly value his performances by sacrificing himself by stepping out of the center aisle. He closed the season with Bayern Munich as the starter. Debuts in euro.
He will face a host of club mates, more precisely from Bayern Munich, when he makes his Euro debut against Germany. According to his own statements, he is not concerned. He comes from giving an assist in the last friendly against Bulgaria. The N ° 4 holder.
Without question, the best defensive midfielder in the world. Chelsea and France enjoy it. At 30, will seek to remove the thorn of the Euro 2016: did not play a single minute in the final of the competition (1-0 loss to Portugal).
He played the last three international starting duels and so on earned a spot for the Euro: they did not receive goals. The defender, currently a PSG player, will be crucial to stop the German towers.
Antoine has everything in favor to face this competition. In the only edition he played, in 2016 -when he was runner-up-, he scored 6 goals and gave 2 assists in seven games. In addition, he maintains a good streak for the debut against Germany: in the last 5PJ with the France jersey, 4 annotations and a goal pass. It adapted to Boat and now just think about the Euro.
The tendon tear is now a thing of the past and today it seems to have won the place over Rabiot. Everything indicates that, compared to Germany, they will have the pleasure of accompanying the fearsome and judicious duo Kanté-Pogba.
After almost six years, he returned to integrate the French National Team for the last friendly tour and scored a goal. The forward of the Real Madrid does not have a good record in the Euro: He played two editions, in 2008 he did not pass the group stage and in 2012 he fell in the 4th Final. It will seek to reverse it.
He carries the backpack from the final lost against Portugal in 2016. But, this year, he will play a new edition with a super clean and jerk: he lifted the World Cup in 2018 and, most importantly, he found his duo with Kanté.
At 22 years old, with 43 games played, 17 goals and a World Cup, he will play his first European Championship. The PSG forward does not know what his future holds, but he is clear that this tournament can make him the youngest legend in the history of his country.
