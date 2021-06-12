Olivia, six years old, died of pulmonary edema. The first data from the autopsy of the little girl allegedly murdered by her father in Tenerife show these data. Meanwhile, the rescue services continue to search the seabed for the one-year-old little sister, Anna, and the father, Tomás Gimeno.

One of the hypotheses that the investigators have handled is that Gimeno would have previously sedated the little ones to throw them into the water, so that Olivia, whom her father submerged in the sea in a bag tied to an anchor, died of drowning. The court report, however, indicates that the minors could have been murdered on their father’s farm. Later, Gimeno would have put their lifeless bodies in suitcases in order to sink them into the depths of the Atlantic. “You will not see them again,” he told his mother in one of his last communications.

In any case, the order of the judge investigating the case makes one thing clear, depending on the course of the investigations. Gimeno killed his daughters in a “planned and premeditated manner” with the aim of “causing inhuman pain to his ex-partner.” The alleged murder had separated from Olivia and Anna’s mother, who had started a new romantic relationship. And the father chose deep places on the Canarian coast so that the bodies were never found, the magistrate estimates.

Continue the search



According to sources in the investigation, the chances of finding Anna’s body are slim. It is suspected that the body of the baby could have come out of the bag during the immersion, which would have left the body at the mercy of the sea. A priori, Gimeno’s remains would be easier to find if, as is suspected, he used a lead belt to commit suicide after killing his daughters.

The discovery of Olivia’s body occurred last Thursday just over a mile from the Tenerife coast and very close to the small port of Güímar. This is precisely the area in which on April 28, the day after the disappearances, the Civil Guard located the pleasure boat owned by Tomás Gimeno, with which he had gone sailing the night before, apparently without his daughters. but with six packages on board, including bags, suitcases and other belongings. The yacht, about six meters long and with a powerful outboard motor, was found empty, adrift, without stains of human fluids inside, and without its anchor. Nearby, floating, was the baby restraint chair they used to place Anna. It is also the site where a scuba tank and a duvet cover from the alleged kidnapper were found and recovered last Monday.

After eleven days of scanning the seabed with their side-scan sonar, the ship’s specialists detected a suspected bulge on the bottom, about 1,000 meters deep. When the underwater robot managed to extract it, it was found that it was a sports bag weighed down with the weight of the anchor of Gimeno’s boat, inside which was the body of a girl of about six years old. During the same operation, according to sources in the case, a second sports bag was brought to the surface, which was empty, but the technicians observed next to it the presence of a second lump at the bottom, which they could not identify and that, so far, they have not been able to rescue either.

In fact, according to sources from the Government Delegation in the Canary Islands, for this reason the tracking operation was resumed today, in the same area, given the possibility that the other bodies that are sought could be found.

Earlier, around eight o’clock in the afternoon, the found body was transferred to land, to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of La Laguna, where, in the absence of more specific forensic and DNA tests, which will be carried out in the next few hours, it was determined that it could correspond, “almost certainly”, to the missing Olivia Gimeno.

The finding was immediately communicated to the girls’ mother and the rest of her family. The location of the body took place the same day that Beatriz, who never lost hope, made her first voice record public, in which she said she was convinced that everything was “a theater” of Tomás to mortify her and that she believed that his daughters were hidden somewhere and alive.

The location of the body, and the verification of the worst hypothesis, allows us to reconstruct with high security what happened on the day of the disappearances, when the alleged murderer picked up the two girls from their mother’s house, around five in the afternoon, where he should return them at nine o’clock at night. He spent a good part of the afternoon, until 7:30 p.m., at his paternal grandparents’ house, from where he left in his car.

In the next two hours it is unknown what he did, but possibly he took advantage of it to kill his daughters. The following verifiable fact occurs around 9:30 p.m., when the cameras of the Puerto Marina de Santa Cruz de Tenerife record how he parks his white Audi A3 next to the dock and, in three trips, which the watchman also saw, he moved six alone packages to your boat, including the sports bags recovered yesterday. It sets sail, theoretically alone, around 9:50 p.m.

Almost two hours later, around 11:30 p.m., he returns to the port, where he is fined for skipping the curfew, and buys a mobile charger and a pack of cigarettes at a gas station. It sails past midnight. His mobile turns off hours later, after saying goodbye to friends and family.