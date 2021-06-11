Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The European Football Association “UEFA” has chosen 19 referees from 14 countries to manage the “Euro 2020” matches, along with 22 specialized referees for the management of video technology “VAR”, in addition to 12 others who carry out the roles of “fourth referee” and reserve.

Distinguished names in the world of international arbitration manage the matches of the “Old Continent” Cup, but some of them have other jobs that many do not know, and perhaps the most prominent in this regard is the presence of 4 police officers in the list of tournament referees, who will decide the results of the matches and determine the fate and path of the European Cup.

Carlos Grande of Spain is the oldest ruler of the police officer category at 45 years, followed by Anthony Taylor, who works as an officer in an English prison, then the Dutch Police Inspector Danny McKelley, and the youngest ruler is Swede Andreas Ekberg at 36 years, and because the field of law is close to The role of “stadium judges”, so it does not seem strange that there are 3 lawyers on that list, the most famous of whom is German Felix Brych, who holds a doctorate in law, next to the French Clement Turpin and the Russian Sergei Karasev.

Roman Ovidiu Hatigan left his original work as a doctor in order to referee football matches, which tempted Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers and Slovenian Slavko Vincic, and pushed them to move away a little from the trading company and “supermarket” owned by both of them, respectively, and two administrative employees appear in that arbitration list, most notably The famous Turkish Şunet Şakir works in the insurance field, while the Portuguese Artur Diach manages human resources, while the German physical education teacher Daniel Schebert is not far from his field of origin.

Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini will be the first referee from the South American continent to be chosen to manage the European Nations Cup matches throughout history, and the funny thing is that his field of work is also somewhat strange, as he undertakes the construction of swimming pools outside the match refereeing times.

5 European countries, of which two referees were chosen to manage the “Euro 2020” matches, and England comes at their head alongside Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Romania, while France has a single court referee, as is the case with Italy, and the oldest referee is the Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers, 48 ​​years old.

While 3 names occupy the rank of “the youngest” at 36 years old, they are Swede Ekberg and Romanian István Kovacs, and the Englishman Michael Oliver, who started working in the field of arbitration at the age of 14, and the oldest referees are Kuipers and Turkish Şakir, after they obtained the international badge in 2006, While German Schebert is considered the “latest” to have broken into the international list in 2015, which made him the youngest German international referee at the time.