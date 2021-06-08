An icy afternoon in 1982, with the sun shining brightly on the cloudless skies of the Falkland Islands, two bursts of Argentine aircraft injured the British Navy with his blackest day since WWII. Was the 8 of June, when the British fleet tried to set foot in an area near Puerto Argentino to recover the capital of the islands, which had been under Argentine control since April 2, when the dictatorship made its plan to land in the Malvinas a reality.

That day, two transport ships that were trying to unload weapons, fuel and ammunition at a sea inlet in the rock of Isla Soledad, which on Argentine maps appears as Bahía Agradable, were attacked by five planes from the Argentine Air Force that had taken off from the Río Gallegos base.

The evacuation of Welsh guards after the devastating attack on the ship “Sir Galahad”. File

The attack came, according to the testimonies of the English, it came by surprise, when a group of British ships had been anchored in the bay for several hours trying to lower the load and disembark themselves on that beach connected by a 16-kilometer road with Puerto Argentinian.

The Pleasant Bay is a great inlet from the sea located in the west of the westernmost island of the two largest that make up the archipelago -the Great Malvina and the Loneliness– and that is why it is one of the farthest places on the continent. Despite this, the A-4B Skyhawk aircraft had not been detected by the English submarine that was supposed to monitor the operations of the Argentine aircraft in Puerto Gallegos.

According to the testimonies of the British soldiers, the planes were not discovered because they flew at such a low altitude that it became undetectable by the radars and because the Argentines had managed to interfere with the communications of the ships that had seen the overflight of the planes that had left the continent loaded with Spanish bombs.

That day, one of the four ships that had arrived in the vicinity of the Pleasant Bay It was him RFA Sir Galahad, designed for English military logistics transport and named one of the 12 members of the King Arthur Round Table. The Galahad had in its interior, ambulances, armored vehicles, fuel, weapons, sailors and members of the Welsh Guard, the regiment commanded by the Prince Charles of Wales, and that a year earlier he had become a world celebrity by marrying Lady di.



The Pleasant Bay, in the Falkland Islands, in an image from 2018. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

Derry Price, a member of an entire Welsh military family, was at the Galahad that day. “We all knew we had to disembark, but we couldn’t. There was no way to get down fast and we couldn’t go swimming with all the equipment on top of us. We needed a landing craft, and that boat did not appear. We couldn’t do anything, “Price told those who interviewed him for a History Channel documentary on the war.

A colleague of yours, Andrew JonesHe also said that they had to load and unload their equipment several times a day because they could not disembark. They were below deck, playing cards, sleeping fitfully and cleaning their guns to kill boredom, but surrounded by ammunition and fuel.

That combination of distention and carelessness turned the Galahad into a hell of fire and explosions when Argentine planes roared past a few meters from the water and dropped bombs on the ship. “The world turned orange,” Jones recalled in the documentary, which was lifted up by the shock wave even though he was loaded with nearly twenty kilos of equipment on his body.

The Galahad had been attacked by three bombs dropped from his Skyhawk by the First Lieutenant Carlos Cachon, from the Argentine Air Force and one of the members of the “Dogo” squad that had left Río Gallegos for the attack. Cachón, a Balcarceño who today lives in Mar del Plata, was recognized as the leader of that attack. In the Galahad they died from the bombs and tongues of fire that generated the stored fuel 48 soldiers, almost all members of the Welsh Guard.

The squad “Bulldog“She was not the only one who attacked that day. She was accompanied by the squadron planes”Mastiff“, which was reduced to two planes because another two returned to the ground due to technical problems. Those two Skyhawks, under the command of the Ensign Hugo Gomez and the lieutenant Daniel Galvez, they dropped the bombs on the other “member of the round table” who was anchored that afternoon in the place: the RFA Sir Tristam, which was sunk and then refloated and reconditioned and which ended its days of service after participating in the Gulf War and the 2003 Invasion of Iraq.2 soldiers urged. Those 50 Brits weren’t the only ones killed in that battle.



An emergency team tries to control the fire on an English ship after the Argentine attack.

A while after the aircraft of the Dogo and Mastín squadrons took off, when there was no longer the possibility of turning surprise into advantage, more planes departed from Río Gallegos. This time, the Skyhawks split into squads “Mallet” Y “Martillor “. They managed to sink a landing craft that had been desperately launched from the ship HMS Fearless, when the British realized that if they continued in the water they would be easy prey for the Argentine bombings. That wreck ended with six more British sailors killed, and the casualty count reached 56.

But the surprise no longer existed and the Skyhawks were attacked by Sea Harriers, the vertical take-off aircraft that the British air force brought to the South Atlantic on the Invincible and Hermes aircraft carriers and that were a novelty for those years.

In the counterattack, the plane that the lieutenant was driving fell Ruben Bolzan -the same one that a few seconds before had sunk the British landing craft- and also those who were in charge of the lieutenant Juan Arrarás and the ensign Alfredo Vazquez. They were the three Argentine dead from that battle.

In the days that followed, the story would be completely different. Thousands of the Queen’s soldiers managed to land and less than a week later, on June 14, Puerto Argentino fell under British rule again.