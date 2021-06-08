Brahim Díaz celebrates Spain’s second goal against Lithuania. Kiko Huesca / EFE

Forced by the confinement of those chosen by Luis Enrique to contest the Eurocup after Sergio Busquets was positive, the friendly of the senior team against Lithuania at the Butarque stadium (with 900 spectators) had to be faced by the under-21s, with Luis de la Fuente on the bench. The Spanish superiority on the pitch was total. The authors of the goals were Hugo Guillamón (minute 3), Brahim (24), Juan Miranda (53) and Javier Puado (72). Even before the break Abel Ruiz was able to extend the win, but missed a penalty.

Given the special circumstances, ten debus were produced in the starting eleven. Only Bryan Gil was not a rookie in the starting lineup. In total there were 16 premieres with La Roja: Álvaro Fernández, Óscar Gil, Mingueza, Guillamón, Cucurella, Zubimendi, Manu García, Gonzalo Villar, Brahim, Abel Ruiz, Fran Beltrán, Josep Martínez, Puado, Antonio Blanco, Pozo and Miranda.

Some of them could be part of the parallel bubble that from this Wednesday will work in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas in anticipation that more positive cases may occur in the initial call of Luis Enrique.

Spain, 4 – Lithuania, 0

Spain: Álvaro Fernández (Josep Martínez, min.68), Óscar Gil (Pozo, min.46), Mingueza, Guillamón, Cucurella (Miranda, min.46); Villar (Fran Beltrán, min.76), Zubimendi (Blanco, min.53), Manu García (Puado, min.53); Brahim, Abel Ruiz and Bryan Gil.

Lithuania: Svedauskas; Vaitkunas (Dapkus, min.63), Girdvainis, Mikoliunas (Gaspuitis, min.63), Beneta; Simkus, Megelaitis, Novikokas (Dubickas, min.75), Golubickas (Eliosius, min.71); Cernych (Petravicius, min.46) and Verbickas (Lasickas, min.75).

Goals: 1-0, M.4, Hugo Guillamón. 2-0, M.24, Brahim. 3-0, M.53, Miranda. 4-0, M.75, Puado.

Referee: Willy Delajod (FRA). He cautioned Cernych (min.45) and Verbickas (min.50) in Lithuania with a yellow card.

Butarque. 900 spectators

