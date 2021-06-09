A private investor, founder of the School of Practical Investing Fyodor Sidorov revealed business ideas worth 50 thousand rubles to the Russians. He told the Prime agency that such an amount can hardly be called a big capital, however, it is possible to start a business with such money.

The investor noted that everything depends on the cost of the equipment and the line of business.

So, according to him, for this amount it is possible to purchase a 3D printer and print any accessories or handicrafts. The expert also said that it is possible to buy garden tools and organize a business to put garden plots in order. A lathe for the manufacture of wooden products will also cost this amount.

For 50 thousand rubles, you can grow any agricultural products on your site with subsequent sale, Sidorov added. “This amount is suitable for many types of home or rental microbusiness organization – from manufacturing something to a small store. However, in the future, additional investments will be required – in the purchase of goods for subsequent sale, for advertising and transportation, ”said the investor.

In addition, it is possible to organize a business in the service sector, including buying equipment for a massage, manicure and pedicure master. However, the expert added that this would require appropriate training.

