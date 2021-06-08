The tougher punishment for drunk driving must be supplemented by increased prevention in the driver training system, said Natalia Agra, President of the Movement Without Danger expert center, a member of the government commission on road safety.

“I would note the medical component, where certificates for admission to drive vehicles should be issued only by state institutions and the strengthening of prophylaxis in the driver training system. Because it is in the learning process that the culture of behavior of future drivers is laid, ”she said on Tuesday, June 8, in an interview with Izvestia.

The specialist also added that the strengthening of punishment can be strengthened by preventive work.

Earlier on Tuesday, the State Duma passed in the second reading a bill to increase the maximum prison sentence for repeated drunk driving. In accordance with the document, it is proposed to increase the terms of imprisonment for repeated driving in a state of intoxication to three years, while this legislation provides for a term of up to two years.

In addition, the authors of the bill propose to increase the amount of the fine for such an act from 300 thousand to 500 thousand instead of the established 200-300 thousand rubles. Also, in the form of punishment, a penalty may be imposed in the amount of the wage or other income of the convicted person for a period of two to three years instead of one to two years. It is proposed to increase the punishment in the form of deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities from three to six years, and exclude compulsory work.

The draft was submitted to the lower house of parliament in early April at the initiative of the Russian government.