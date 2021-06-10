Microbiologist, milk and dairy product technologist Olga Sokolova in an interview with the TV channel “Star” on Thursday, June 10, she told how to choose healthy yogurt in the store.

According to the expert, when choosing a yoghurt, you should pay attention to its thickness, density and whey release. She stressed that yoghurt should be used with caution by people with allergies.

“An allergy to milk, to dairy products, is usually an allergy to protein. Yogurt is a higher solids food – it has more protein and more of the allergy-causing food in humans. If a person, for example, can easily drink kefir, eat butter, drink milk, then yogurt can make him feel bad, ”the specialist explained.

In this regard, one should carefully study the composition of the product, including what was additionally added or not added to the product, what mass fraction of dry substances it contains. The more there are, the denser and tastier the yogurt, but also the more allergenic. It is also worth paying attention to the presence of whey, whose absence in a high-density product indicates the presence of stabilizers that absorb it.

“Therefore, my advice is to choose yoghurts without structure stabilizers and still less sugar,” the expert recommended.

Sokolova added that if yogurt is originally made with additives, such as jam, then it can affect the acidity of the product, and very soon it will taste unpleasant. In this regard, it is better to give preference to yoghurts without additives that you can add to the product yourself.

