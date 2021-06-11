The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear in general and dusty at times during the day and partly cloudy in the east, and humid by night and Sunday morning, with a chance of fog and light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.

The wind is southwesterly to northwesterly/15-25, reaching 35 km/hr.

The Arabian Gulf, with moderate waves, becomes turbulent at times in the west. While the first tide will occur at 15:59, the second tide at 01:40, the first tide at 08:52, and the second tide at 19:12.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light in waves, while the first tide will occur at 11:31, the second at 22:18, the first islands at 17:12 and the second islands at 05:09.