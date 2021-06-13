The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be clear in general and dusty at times and partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon, humid at night and on Tuesday morning in some northern areas, with the possibility of fog or light fog and northwesterly winds.

In the Arabian Gulf, the waves will be medium, while in the Oman Sea it will be light to medium waves.



