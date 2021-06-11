Luciana Salazar (40) rented a luxurious apartment, located in Nuñez, for which pays a very high figure in dollars. The model’s new home overlooks the entire city and It has the services of a 5-star hotel.

The model chose a property that was originally made up of two apartments that the owner bought and renovated to turn them into a house of no less than 450 m2. It is located on the 36th floor and has a view of the entire city.

But how much does the model pay to live in this apartment with her daughter Matilda? As published by the magazine People, nothing less than 9 thousand dollars a month.

.But that’s not all since the expenses are approximately 80 thousand pesos, so Luli would pay double since she has two apartments in one, a total of 160 thousand pesos.

An image of the interior of one of the apartments of the building in which Luciana lives.

How is the building where Luli lives and that it has the same services as a 5-star hotel



The Nuñez complex chosen by the participant of ShowMatch (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 9 p.m.), It is one of the most famous buildings in the city of Buenos Aires. An apartment costs an average of 2.5 million dollars.

According to the magazine People, the place has the same amenities as a 5-star hotel, such as 25 meter heated indoor pool and outdoor pool. The solarium has an external hydromassage with a large area of ​​chairs.

The gym is very spacious and very well equipped and has a spa (for both sexes) and relaxation room. In addition, there is a lobby bar, meeting room, reading room, cinema room, teen room and children’s room.

In addition, the luxurious building has beauty salon and commercial premises. And the amenities such as the SUM, barbecue area, playground and recreation for children, gardens and equipped party room.

There are also special services for athletes, such as a tennis court and a golf cage.

These services are charged separately after being used since they are charged at the end of the month along with the expenses. As it transpired, Luciana uses these luxurious services, so last month he paid 200 thousand pesos of expenses.



The complex’s outdoor pool.

It should be remembered that The media is at war with his ex-partner, Martín Redrado. The model and the economist had an attempt at reconciliation last January, however, everything fell apart again when he appeared in a photo with his ex-girlfriend Lulú Sanguinetti.

Salazar and Redrado had a mediation in April although they could not reach an agreement and as a consequence, they will go directly to trial. “Redrado asks Salazar for 25 million pesos and she is going to ask him for double, double the bet”, told Ángel De Brito in The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 9.30 a.m.).



A luxurious bathroom and a spectacular view.

“The title page of the trial is going to be ‘damages’. It is the first time that Redrado puts first publicly and goes out to confirm things with a very mediatic lawyer such as Fernando Burlando, who came out to defend him in several programs, “De Brito explained about this endless fight.

HA