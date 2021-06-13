Hero of the Soviet Union and Hero of Russia, cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev changed his position as executive director of Roscosmos to an advisor to the head of the state corporation because of criticism of filming on the ISS. Writes about this “Novaya Gazeta” with reference to its own sources.

According to the newspaper, the decision to transfer Krikalev to a new position was made on June 9, after a supervisory board at Roscosmos, where the former executive director criticized the financing of the project of filming in orbit of the film “Challenge” with Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko.

It is reported that Alexander Bloshenko, who had previously introduced the management of promising programs and science in the state corporation, was appointed to the position of executive director of the manned programs of Roscosmos.

Earlier in June, Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of Roscosmos, wanted to cleanse the state corporation of filth, rot, and “adherent hucksters.” According to him, the industry cannot move as long as it employs people who use positions to “enrich themselves.”