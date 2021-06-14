TheArgentine election faces Chile in the debut for Copa América, corresponding to Group B, with an extremely exciting start: CONMEBOL decided to honor the best soccer player in history. We talk about Diego Armando Maradona.
“Maradona left earthly life, but his goals and dribbles will remain for posterity and will be an eternal legacy for South American football”, the governing body of continental football explained in the statement.
The sayings, this time, were accompanied by facts: they projected a audiovisual production that exemplified – at least 0.01% – what the star born in Villa Fiorito meant for the ball. It was a show combined with “surprising audiovisual resources, music, technology and fireworks, to delight the public behind the screens,” as the South American Football Confederation anticipated in the previous one.
We remember that Fluff abandoned mortals on November 25, 2020, 60 years old, after a cardiac decompensation at his home in the San Andrés neighborhood, Buenos Aires province of Tigre.
Of the sanction to the players Albiceleste for the jersey in memory of the N ° 10 in Qualifiers to a luxury commemoration. In short, the ups and downs of the managers. Luckily, they backed off, threw away the papers, and made common sense prevail. The protagonist of the cosmic kite is unavoidable. Recognition should be like him … Eternal.
