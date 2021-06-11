Athletics «I ran the best race of my life in a test that was higher than an Olympic final. I do not believe what I have done », acknowledges the muleño Katir poses with her new shoes after breaking the Spanish record of 5,000 meters, this Thursday in Florence. / MA Mustard FRANCISCO J. MOYA Friday 11 June 2021, 19:32



“What can I say? The truth is that I ran the best race of my life. The competition was very strong. There was a higher level than in an Olympic final, with a lot of quality and competition. Therefore, to be fourth and on top to lower the Spanish record is a dream. I really still don’t believe what I’ve done. These are the words of the Muleño athlete Mohame