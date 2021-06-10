In Kabardino-Balkaria, investigators have completed the investigation of a criminal case against the former head of the plant OJSC Gidrometallurg, who is accused of evading more than 16 million rubles from taxes, the regional department reported on June 10. TFR…

According to the investigation, the accused “by conducting financial and economic operations” in order to prevent the enforced collection of taxes to the budget of the Russian Federation has hidden a total of more than 16.3 million rubles.

Now the ex-head of the plant has been charged. He faces up to seven years in prison. The criminal case was taken to court.

At the same time, the department noted that during the investigation, full compensation for damage was provided in the case, including penalties and fines totaling over 23.6 million rubles.

Earlier on Thursday, the prosecutor’s office of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky sent a criminal case against the 46-year-old former head of the post office in the regional center to court. She is accused of committing seven crimes at once, provided for by two articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, including 160 (misappropriation, embezzlement of someone else’s property entrusted to the perpetrator, committed using her official position) and 292 (official forgery). The total amount of stolen funds amounted to almost 250 thousand rubles.