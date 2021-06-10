European Parliament in Strasbourg. Unsplash

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution this Thursday in which it expresses its “rejection” and “regrets” the role of Morocco in the recent diplomatic crisis in Ceuta. The text, which has been approved with 397 votes in favor, 85 against and 196 abstentions (out of a total of 678 votes cast), sends a clear European message of support to Madrid. Parliament demands that Rabat respect the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and reminds it of the inviolability of the borders of the Member States of the European Union. The European Parliament affirms that “Ceuta is an external border of the Union whose protection and security concerns the Union as a whole”.

The European institution has also expressed its “full solidarity” with the citizens of Ceuta and affirms that it was they, together with members of the Spanish Army, NGOs and the Spanish security forces, who prevented a “real tragedy” from taking place. among the migrants who crossed the border on foot and swim. Most of them, the text emphasizes, “were Moroccan nationals.” The institution advocates a way out of the conflict through “dialogue through diplomatic channels.”

The Strasbourg-based hemicycle has found in the violation of children’s rights the most unifying formula to carry out the slap on the wrist of the Alawite kingdom due to the episodes that took place in Ceuta between May 17 and 18. Those days, some 9,000 Moroccans – among them, “at least 1,200 unaccompanied minors”, according to the figures provided by the resolution itself – illegally and suddenly broke into Ceuta due to the passivity of the Moroccan police. The European Parliament rejects “the use by Morocco of border and migration controls and, in particular, of unaccompanied minors, as a means of exerting political pressure”, whose lives have been put “in obvious danger”. The text recalls that most of the minors “were mistakenly led to believe that great stars of the world of football were playing a game with free admission in the city of Ceuta and that they were going on a school excursion.”

The European Parliament not only looks at specific migratory events, but also delves into the underlying conflict that beats between Spain and Morocco, that is, the demands of Rabat regarding Spain’s position in the Western Sahara conflict. And there, the support for Madrid continues to be clear. Parliament “regrets” the escalation in the crisis and points out that it should not jeopardize “strategic, multidimensional and privileged neighborhood relations”. The resolution affirms that relations between the European Union and Morocco are based on the Association Agreement of the year 2000 and on an “advanced status” granted in 2008. And it recalls that Morocco is “the third largest recipient of funds from the Union”.

The European Parliament considers that Rabat “unleashed” the episodes “after the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, was admitted to a Spanish hospital for humanitarian reasons due to his state of health as a result of the covid-19 virus.” The institution reiterates “the consolidated position of the Union in relation to Western Sahara”, which is based “on full respect for international legality”, in accordance with the Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The statements of the Spanish MEP, Jordi Cañas, this Thursday in the European Parliament.EBS

The resolution, born at the initiative of the Spanish MEP Jordi Cañas (Citizens), has managed to bring the main parliamentary groups of the Twenty-seven (popular, socialist, liberal and green) to an agreement. More than half of the 29 speeches in the debate held this morning have been by Spanish parliamentarians.

One of the stumbling blocks to moving forward with the resolution has been France’s legendary strategic alliance with Rabat. “Negotiations with the French were not easy,” acknowledges Cañas. But the objective was clear. We had different positions based on the bilateral relations that each country has with Morocco. But at all times they have worked in an open way ”. Only one of the 23 MEPs from the French president’s party, Emmanuel Macron, La Republica en Marcha, have supported the resolution, according to the count carried out by this newspaper; 15 of them have voted against and 6 have abstained.

The statements of the PP MEP, Juan Ignacio Zoido, this Thursday in the European Parliament.EBS

“Ceuta and Melilla have been a fundamental part of Spain for centuries”, the popular Juan Ignacio Zoido has opened the turn of interventions. “Its borders are borders of the entire Union.” Zoido recalled his times as Minister of the Interior to allude to the importance of cooperation and diplomacy: “We are obliged to understand each other.” And, although he has acknowledged that perhaps the hospitalization of the leader of the Polisario Front could be managed differently, this “does not justify the response by Morocco outside the established diplomatic channels.” He has considered the resolution as “good for the Union and good for Spain”.

Socialist Ignacio Sánchez Amor, also a co-author of the resolution, used a measured tone in his speech. “In any relationship between neighbors and partners it is normal that friction, problems, differences of opinion, misunderstandings may arise,” he pointed out from Strasbourg, showing concern that Morocco has resorted to “forms of pressure that are inappropriate from friendly states.” But he has emphasized that the resolution, “constructive and consensual”, “sticks” to this departure from the diplomatic channel by Rabat, which has put “thousands of people at risk, many of them minors.” The crisis, he added, is not a mere bilateral issue, but a conflict that concerns the entire EU. The also socialist Juan Fernando López Aguilar has insisted on lowering the temperature, by glossing “the contained, concise and balanced letter” of the text.

The statements of the socialist MEP, Ignacio Sánchez Amor, this Thursday in the European Parliament. EBS

The promoter of the resolution, Jordi Cañas, from the group of Renew liberals, has expressed himself more forcefully, although with a “constructive spirit”, he assured. “This entry of immigrants was allowed and actively promoted by Morocco”, a country from which Europe “cannot and should not accept blackmail.” Cañas has called to “discourage unacceptable behavior and demand respect for these fundamental rights”, but recalled that reducing diplomatic tensions “should not go through ignoring the rights of children in the rehearsal of a kind of children’s green march” .

Ernest Urtasun, a member of the Green group, has stated that the underlying problem “is the future of Western Sahara, after the decision of [Donald] Trump ”, which recognized Moroccan sovereignty over this disputed territory in exchange for Rabat normalizing its relations with Israel. “The European Union has always sought a solution within the framework of the UN and international law,” he reiterated. Vox MEP, Jorge Buxadé, has shown his group’s rejection of the resolution and has called for the suspension of aid to Morocco: “European borders have been attacked,” he protested.

Read the European Parliament resolution on Morocco. If you can’t see it, press here.