The European Parliament has approved this Thursday a resolution that proposes to open the way towards the temporary suspension of patents with the involvement of the EU in an open negotiation within the World Health Organization (WHO) to expand global access to covid 19-related medical products and cope with global production constraints and supply shortages. 355 votes in favor, 263 against and 71 abstentions have led to this decision, which comes a month and a half after another, to the contrary, by the community legislature itself.

Last April, the European Parliament rejected two amendments in which it was requested to declare vaccines a public good and lift patents to facilitate supply and equal access. On that occasion socialists, popular and liberals voted no to proposals launched by the left wing of the parliamentary arch. Both amendments received 450 and 454 votes against, against 153 and 162 in favor.

On this occasion there has been support from the group of European Socialists and Democrats, together with the Greens and the left (of which United We can). Popular and Liberals (integrates Citizens) have voted against. The proposal proposes not only freeing patents, it also considers voluntary licenses and the transfer of knowledge and technology to increase global vaccine production in the long term. MEPs call on the United States and the United Kingdom to lift the veto on exports of vaccines and raw materials and reiterate their support for the COVAX mechanism for the global distribution of sera, with special attention to low and middle income countries.

Only 0.3% for poor countries



The resolution notes that 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population, but only a small part of that amount has been produced. The vast majority of the 1.6 billion doses of vaccines “have gone to industrialized vaccine-producing countries and only 0.3% of the doses to the 29 poorest countries,” highlights the text, which calls for EU support to increase production in Africa.

In this sense, it is emphasized that voluntary licensing agreements (the developer decides to whom and under what conditions he authorizes the use of the patent), the transfer of technology and technical knowledge to countries that already have industrial capacity for production of vaccines are “the main method to expand global production in the long term.” The European Parliament also expressly requests “quickly remove barriers to exports” and specifically asks the EU to replace its own export authorization mechanism with transparency obligations.

The debate and the final decision on the elimination of intellectual protection rights rests with the World Trade Organization. The most recent meeting on the matter took place this week and the European Commission presented a proposal that did not include the suspension of patents and focused on increasing production capacity and ending export restrictions.