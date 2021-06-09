The European Parliament approved the introduction of a “vaccine passport” – a digital certificate that confirms vaccination against coronavirus. This is stated on website European Parliament.

The package includes several documents, for each of them an absolute majority of the deputies voted. Now the solution must go through the technical registration procedure.

The document should contain information about the vaccine against COVID-19 and a negative PCR test (or about the past illness).

They want to launch the system on July 1, now it is in test mode. RIA News notes that more than a million Europeans have received such a certificate.

At the end of May in Europe, it was proposed to abolish restrictions on movement between countries for vaccinated tourists. European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reinders explained that we are talking about “fully vaccinated” people – those who received a second dose of the drug more than 14 days ago.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram