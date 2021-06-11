The Ministry of Labor has launched a proposal to limit temporary hiring. The document found this Thursday the frontal opposition of all the business associations gathered in the CEOE social dialogue commission. At this meeting there were angry responses to the Work plan, especially from sectors such as agriculture, which were greatly affected. However, as explained by various attendees, at this meeting it was concluded that the employers should offer alternative solutions that avoid the damage to the productive fabric that the ministry’s proposal would entail.

“We will try to articulate a proposal in line with what Brussels is asking for, that they are not harmful to employment and taking into account that it is not easy with such a diversity of sectors,” explains a source at the meeting. And he adds that the public sector will have to go ahead, which takes 12 temporary points from the private sector.

Europe demands to reduce the high temporality. And the employer’s association identifies that an important part is due to the abuse of the Spanish Administration, with rates much higher than those of any other country. It also maintains that another part originates in the sectoral composition of the economy, with a high weight of seasonal activities: for example, the Spanish hospitality industry shoots up in summer like in no other country. And also influence the problems of the educational system. That said, they admit that reasonable measures can be taken and that they do not put a burden on the activity. The meeting suggested, for example, the possibility of establishing a maximum percentage of temporary hiring by sector.

According to the Labor proposal, the temporary contract may only be used for production peaks or to replace a worker, but not for an activity of its own, never more than one year and will become indefinite after 24 months of its hiring in a maximum period 30 months. It cannot be used for seasons or campaigns and instead the use of the discontinuous fixed is placed. The work and service contract is also abolished. And the dismissal will be null if it is declared that there was a fraudulent use. In short, according to businessmen, it provides more protection to the temporary than to the indefinite.

2,000 pages of reviews

The CEOE has received more than 2,000 pages with criticism of the proposal in which it is indicated how it will affect the sectors. In the conversations of this newspaper with the associations, the doubts raised have been many and varied. Thus, agriculture has serious difficulties in hiring people who are not foreigners and they bring them in for a few months, so it doubts about the use it can make of discontinuous fixed contracts. Weddings in the hospitality industry, are they a point of work or your own activity ?, they stand out. In a sector without precariousness such as the automobile, what happens when a car is launched and they require temporary to assemble the new assembly line? What about the Christmas campaign or sales sales? In large stores it is common to promote a specific product on time, they recall. In online training, teachers are hired by the hour or by the day. It is also common to use the work and service contract in construction, consulting, engineering, to create a website or for any project.

“Half of the workers do not have professional or university training, so their only access to the labor market is experience. 79% of the conversions from temporary to permanent are of untrained personnel. The temporary contract is their entry point and its limitation would make it difficult for them to accumulate the experience ”, says Luis Pérez, director of Institutional Relations at Randstad.

On the other hand, the mandatory conversion from temporary to fixed is not only limited to the person who has been 24 months. Also to the position that has been occupied for 24 months by temporary contracts. This would represent a headache for the Human Resources departments, which would have to ensure that jobs do not increase, they explain.

Hospitality and agriculture: total rejection

The fit of the new contracting model would suppose for some sectors a forced transformation that they are not willing to carry out. This is the case of the hospitality industry, where they claim that foreseeing the necessary personnel resources to cover a campaign is not an exact science. “While the holiday hotel sector can usually plan its occupations with some anticipation, the same is not the case in catering. Establishing a forced system of discontinuous fixed lines cannot be obligatory ”, warns Emilio Gallego, general secretary of the Hospitality Industry of Spain.

The discrepancies that emerge from the hospitality industry connect with those of the countryside. According to representative sources of the agricultural sector, “the field cannot be allowed to make all workers permanent, not even under the modality of the discontinuous fixed contract.” As they also pointed out from the hospitality sector, in agriculture and in the countryside “you cannot predict activity millimetrically and you have to continually adjust workloads and their distribution over time,” they point out.

Work sources clarify that the document “is subject to social dialogue and is not a closed proposal.” They also confront the ideas slipped by some sectors regarding unpredictability: “When companies hire waiters to attend summer terraces, they are not faced with temporary needs, because they are open every summer, so the need to have that part of the template is cyclical. Another thing is that there are variations in activities, and that is contemplated in the section on organizational reasons ”, they point out. In addition, they ensure that, despite the exposure of the productive sector to seasonal or campaign jobs, “this is not at odds with stable and flexible contractual molds at the same time.”