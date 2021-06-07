The official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, stated that the Emirati factory for the manufacture of “Corona” vaccines includes national medical and pharmaceutical cadres, and its benefit will not be limited to the state only, but its benefit will extend to the whole world, as It will contribute to accelerating the process of obtaining vaccines for the largest number of countries, and will also be part of the UAE’s future march in raising the infrastructure of the medical sector.

Al-Hosani explained, in press statements, that the manufacture of vaccines is part of the long-term holistic view of the national medical sector, noting that the crisis experienced by the world was dealt with by the UAE as opportunities, and among these opportunities is strengthening the infrastructure of the medical sector and thinking in the long term that we The need to strengthen the pharmaceutical industries and vaccines, which led to the realization of the dream of having a factory for the manufacture of vaccines on the land of the Emirates.

She pointed out that the start of the production of the “Hayat Fax” vaccine heralds the start of a historic stage for the manufacture of vaccines in the country, and is an important strategic step in raising the efficiency of the health sector infrastructure, and developing local and national capabilities in the field of biotechnology, especially after the adoption of the “Sinopharma” vaccine by the WHO. Global Health, after reviewing the studies that were conducted regarding the safety of the vaccine and its effectiveness in limiting the spread of the disease, and the UAE has contributed to providing all data related to the vaccine to support this decision. Al Hosani pointed out that the start of distributing the vaccine within the country reflects that the UAE will be a leading regional headquarters in this field, as work is underway to adopt the vaccine in other countries and start the necessary accreditation procedures worldwide. She stressed that the UAE was a pioneer in using the vaccine after the local evaluation that proved its effectiveness and safety, in addition to important features of this vaccine, including ease of transportation and storage, in addition to that, its effectiveness has been proven in many Arab countries and countries of the world that participated in its clinical trials in various stages, In addition, it is manufactured in a traditional way based on an inactive virus like most vaccines manufactured for other diseases, and thus this gives a greater percentage of safety and effectiveness to protect against serious complications. She indicated the UAE’s keenness to adopt the best available vaccines and medical treatments, because the human being and his health are a priority that we are keen on, stressing the importance of the societal role and its commitment in the current stage, and said that the UAE has taken all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of society, the most important of which is the availability of vaccines.

13.5 million doses of vaccine

Official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed that the number of doses distributed until yesterday amounted to about 13.5 million doses, while the number of proactive PCR tests to detect the Corona virus reached more than 25 million examinations, which reflects the success of the national vaccination campaign in achieving its goals. And the achievement of the national plans and strategy that were followed were many achievements. The official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the UAE is one of the first countries in the world to provide vaccines to all members of society, and all vaccines were subjected to strict safety tests before agreeing to use them, so all vaccines approved in the country are effective and safe, and we advise and encourage everyone To take the vaccine, because it is our safe way to recovery, noting that the analysis of the data of the national vaccination campaign showed that the effectiveness of the vaccines contributed to reducing hospital admissions, reducing the length of stay in hospitals and the need to use artificial respirators, which supports accelerating the pace of recovery and limiting the spread of the virus. .



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

