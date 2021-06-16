Scanning devices have several technical advantages, as they remotely scan potentially infected people without filming or recording, provide immediate results, and are efficient for mass survey procedures, such as entering public facilities.

If the device shows a result indicating that a person may be infected, he is asked to perform a PCR examination within 24 hours, knowing that the tests for potentially infected cases will be free.

The sites of the pilot phase for the use of scanning devices include entry points to Abu Dhabi, selected public facilities on Yas Island, and specific points of entry and exit in the Musaffah area, according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.