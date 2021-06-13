On Sunday, July 13, rain, thunderstorms and strong winds up to 15 m / s are possible in Moscow. Muscovites were warned about this in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the region.

“According to forecasts of Roshydromet forecasters, in the next few hours, with preservation until the end of the day on June 13, heavy rain, a thunderstorm is expected in Moscow, and during a thunderstorm, the wind will increase with gusts of up to 15 m / s,” it is said in message press service of the department.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations recommended that Muscovites reduce their driving speed, avoid overtaking and rearrangements, and park their car away from trees.

Rescuers advise pedestrians to bypass billboards and wobbly structures, and not hide under trees or leave children unattended.

In the afternoon the air temperature warms up to +23 … +25 degrees. A southerly wind is predicted at a speed of 5–10 m / s. In a thunderstorm, gusts up to 15 m / s are possible.

By nightfall, the thermometers will drop to +13. According to weather forecasters, there will be no rain at this time.

Atmospheric pressure on Sunday will be approximately 741-742 mm Hg.

On June 12, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned about the postponement of the swimming season in the capital region to the second half of next week due to rains.