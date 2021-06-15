The eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, Peter Phillips, has officially divorced his wife Autumn Kelly. This became known from an official statement published by the press secretary of the couple, Gerard Franklin, the portal reports on June 15. Insider…

The former spouses managed to peacefully settle all issues, including financial ones, through an agreement, the terms of which were approved and approved by the Supreme Court.

“Even though this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they still put the well-being of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first. The family is getting used to a new chapter in their life, ”the statement says.

In addition, it is reported that the former spouses are pleased that they managed to “resolve the issue of children peacefully.” However, the message does not indicate with whom the children will stay.

As the spouse’s representative noted, they made the decision to divorce after 12 years of marriage together. In their opinion, this is the best way to maintain friendship and take care of children. They informed Elizabeth II of their intention to divorce at the end of 2019. Former Buckingham Palace spokesman Dickie Arbiter told Good Morning Britain that the news upset the Queen.

British tabloids, citing sources, note that this step could have been influenced by the decision of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to abandon their duties as members of the royal family and move to Canada.

Peter Phillips is the only son of Princess Anne, the only daughter of Elizabeth II, and her first husband, Mark Phillips. In the line of heirs, Peter takes 15th place, but at the time of birth he was fifth, because he was born earlier than the rest of the queen’s grandchildren and granddaughters.