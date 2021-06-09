Tamriel awaits you in The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood, which is already available at Xbox. This RPG developed by ZeniMax Online Studios and published by Bethesda offers us the opportunity to live new experiences in Blackwood, which is part of Gates of Oblivion, where we will make a deal with the prince of destruction.

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

On Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood We can enjoy this role-playing game alone, share great adventures with a maximum of 12 people in online cooperative mode or with a maximum of 200 people in online multiplayer mode. We will have the freedom to explore each of the areas of this open world, where we will be the ones who will make each of the decisions that the game offers us.

We will have a new tutorial that will give way to the beginning of a new adventure, we can emerge from Coldharbour, fight with dragons in Elsweyr or face Mehrunes Dagon in Blackwood. We will have a world of possibilities in our hands, where each story can take an unexpected turn for our actions.

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood includes the game, the chapters Greymoor, Elseweyr, Summerset, Morrowind, a new chapter called Blackwood, where we can explore imperial cities and gloomy swamps to discover the evil plan of Mehrunes Dagon.

You can also choose to The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE, which includes the game, Greymoor, Elseweyr, Summerset, Morrowind chapters, a new chapter called Blackwood, and Collector’s Edition content such as a Battlefield Nightmare Senche mount, a Jewel-Feathered Sep Adder pet, an Outfit Style Deadlands Gladiator, and an Emote. Ofter Weapon.

Remember that you can find The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 69.99 Y The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE to € 89.99.