A 32-year-old pregnant woman who died of covid on Wednesday became the eighth pregnant victim of the coronavirus in Uruguay in the last 40 days, well above the monthly average of maternal deaths in the country.

The woman who died on Wednesday in the city of Melo, in the department of Cerro Largo (center-east), I was carrying a full-term pregnancy and had been diagnosed with covid a week before.

“It had started with some shortness of breath and saturation“of oxygen, said the director of the hospital of Melo, Ricardo Caballero, to the local channel 10.

Due to the seriousness of her condition, she had undergone a cesarean section last week. The baby was born without complications.

Mother “had a complicationShe had to be intubated because she quickly began to have a loss of oxygenation capacity, she was transferred to the CTI and could not resist, “added Caballero.

She is the eighth pregnant victim of covid in Uruguay, since the first death of a pregnant woman was reported on April 29. The average number of maternal deaths in the country it is between seven and eight per year.

“At this point it is already a situation of health alarm. (…) We are just in June and the number of maternal deaths that we have per year has already been reached, and they are all due to covid-19, “said the head of the Maternity Department of the Pereira Rossell public hospital, Lionel Briozzo, in statements radio stations collected by the newspaper La Diaria.

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) defined pregnant women in May as priority group for vaccination against covid with doses of Pfizer.

“There is current evidence that pregnancy itself -especially if the woman has chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, among others- determines a higher risk complications from COVID-19 if acquired; both for the woman and for the fetus, “the MSP said in a statement published on Wednesday in which it urged pregnant women to get vaccinated.

The ministry hopes to immunize around 20,000 pregnant women who reside in the country, of which about 12,000 have been registered or have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Uruguay, with 3.5 million inhabitants, is the nation with the highest number of deaths from covid in the world in the last 14 days in relation to its population, according to an AFP balance made on official data.

The vaccination campaign, started on March 1, already inoculated 59% of the population with at least one dose of Sinovac, Pfizer or Astrazeneca.

31% are already fully vaccinated.

