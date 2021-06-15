The prosecution ordered that Moaz be placed in one of the observation homes for a week, and notified the child’s helpline of the incident of his assault on his colleague, Hassan Sharif Alwan, to take action, and the prosecution completed investigations into the incident.

The Public Prosecution said that it had received a report from the father of the victim, according to which an argument broke out between his son and the accused child, Moaz Issa, during which the latter assaulted the other with a key he had in his possession, causing a crack in his skull, after which he was transferred to the hospital.

The investigation authorities moved to ask the victim’s child, and it became clear from the treating doctor that he was not allowed to question him due to his poor health condition, and reviewed the medical report written about his injury, in which it was confirmed that there was a cut wound to the scalp due to the immersion of a metal object in it, penetrating the bones of the skull, leading to a fracture in it, and that a surgical operation was performed during which the metal object was extracted The victim had a “key”, and the Public Prosecution held him.

The Public Prosecution asked a child who witnessed the incident, so he decided to assault the accused with a key chain, one of which pierced the head of the latter, following an argument between them, so the Public Prosecution ordered his arrest and bring him. During his interrogation, he denied his intent to attack the victim and claimed that during their quarrel – following an argument between them – he pushed the victim’s infringement on him while he was holding a key chain, one of which settled in the victim’s head and his injury occurred.

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian security services monitored the circulation of a post on the social networking site Facebook about a child bullying another child, and when the latter refused to bully him, the accused child attacked him and planted a car key in the victim’s head and fled from the scene of the incident.

Security investigations into the incident revealed that the Helwan Police Department in the Cairo Security Directorate received a report from a person – a resident of the department department, accusing a 13-year-old student named Moaz Issa, residing in the department department, of assaulting his son Hassan Sharif – a 14-year-old student, using a car key while they were having fun. together.

The accident left the victim with a fractured skull, which necessitated his transfer to the hospital in a serious condition for treatment.

The source said that the security services found out that it was the same incident that was circulated on Facebook, adding that the procedures were legalized and the accused child was arrested.