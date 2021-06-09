Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Aty, began today an official visit to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, and consulting on the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam file.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement today that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation will hold a session of talks with the Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr.