The prize for the 2021 Copa América champion is even higher than the previous edition. There are 10 million dollars that will be awarded to whoever gets the trophy. All the information about the money to be distributed in this edition of the continental contest.
The Copa América 2021 has already started. From this June 13, with the triumphs of Brazil and Colombia, the most important contest of the continent is carried out in Scratch lands. And it is precisely there where a team will be crowned champion and receive a significant sum of money.
With 10 teams on the road to America’s glory, only one can reach the goal. In fact, the jackpot will be even higher than that won by Brazil in the previous edition of the contest (it took 7.5 million dollars after beating Peru in the final).
For this occasion, Conmebol announced an increase in the economic distribution and the champion will take 10 million dollars. They will be added to the 4 million that each selection receives for preparation and logistics.
So things, the team that manages to win the title will not only have the satisfaction of having achieved the sporting objective: You will also have a large sum of money to your credit. Who will achieve this goal?
