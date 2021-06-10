Europe is climbing, stone by stone, the mountain over which the economy tumbled last year. It does so at different rates: Germany will regain its pre-pandemic depression level of activity later this year. Spain will take another year. The overall picture, however, is increasingly clear: the vaccination campaign is progressing at a good pace, infections are falling, and Brussels in May raised its growth forecasts for the euro zone for this year to 4.2%. Recovery is given —with some caution about new variants of the virus— for granted, although it will leave a battered, bruised body condemned to carry a heavy backpack — debt — for decades, which threatens the prosperity of new generations. In this scenario, eyes turn to Frankfurt with a double-edged question: When will the gradual withdrawal of stimuli begin?

The answer that most analysts expect this Thursday from the European Central Bank is simple: not yet, although one sector does not rule out that the language begins to change timidly to prepare the markets for what is coming. The moment that the economy continues to climb without the ropes thrown at it by the entity – which allow the States to reduce their debt interest bill – is unknown, but it does not seem imminent. In recent statements to the Japanese newspaper Nikkei, the Italian representative in the executive, Fabio Panetta, called as “premature” the phase-out of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), equipped with a firepower of 1.85 billion euros until March 2022, although the date could vary.

Inflation has given new arguments to the most orthodox sector of the bank, in favor of not lengthening the lifeline, among them the governor of the Dutch central bank, Klaas Knot, who last week stressed that the economy is recovering more quickly than the expected.

The rise in prices is obvious. In the eurozone they rose to 2% in June – highs of almost three years – but without underestimating other problems – such as interruptions in global supply chains – it is mainly due to a single factor: the rise in the price of energy . ING experts believe that the situation will continue, and in the second half of the year inflation will be closer to 3% than 2%. It remains to be seen how much patience the ECB treasures before moving tab against this dilemma of seeing prices exceed its target, but the increase in inflation has not been a surprise, Lagarde is confident that it will be temporary and does not yet have enough entity to do so. to unsettle Frankfurt, so the analysis houses do not expect to see a fireworks display this Thursday, and will be more aware of terminological changes that provide future clues.

The game of balances seems complicated for its president, Christine Lagarde. The bank will present its new economic projections – in March it predicted growth of 4% for this year and 4,% in 2022, and inflation of 1.5% this year and 1.2% next year. Fund manager Pimco expects the ECB to raise those forecasts like Brussels did, which is often a leading indicator of what the bank does next. Beyond the new figures, the attention, as almost always, will be on the speech. An excess of optimism could further encourage the appreciation of the euro against the dollar, which would make exports more expensive and penalize the recovery. And pronounce the word tapering –which refers to the gradual withdrawal of stimuli – could lead to a rise in risk premiums, and therefore, in financing costs for States. “It is more important than ever to keep refinancing costs stable, given the high level of sovereign debt,” insist from the Swiss bank Julius Baer.

A troubled debate

The moment is important, because after being postponed by the pandemic outbreaks of the beginning of the year, the promised comeback must finally begin to gain traction after a first quarter of relapse, so it is expected that Frankfurt will avoid discussing the withdrawal of stimuli that alter that positive inertia. “Even if economic developments, in our opinion, clearly justify at least having a first discussion, the mere mention of such discussion could further boost bond yields and consequently undermine the recovery,” notes ING’s Carsten Brzeski. In contrast, Luigi Speranza, an economist at BNP Paribas, expects a “moderate reduction” in the purchasing program, paving the way for the slowdown.

The debate, however, cannot be delayed for long. Lorenzo Codogno, former Italian Treasury secretary, believes that the ECB’s governing council will soon change its speech on the withdrawal of stimuli, but he does not expect it to be this Thursday. Gilles Möec, chief economist at AXA, believes that the ECB “should be especially cautious with its words”, because “investors will notice even the most subtle drafting changes”, so he thinks that the smartest way to keep the peace in the markets is to keep the message intact.