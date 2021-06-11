The Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Ki Al-Hamoudi, revealed a decrease in the rate of alarming crimes in the cities of the eastern region (Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al-Hisn) during the first quarter of this year, recording zero alarming crimes.

Al-Hamoudi explained to “Emirates Today” that his administration is working according to an ambitious strategy to foresee the future and raise the sense of safety, according to the approved indicators, in addition to increasing security awareness at all levels and forms, involving the public in preventing crimes, and speeding communication with the security services.

He noted the speed of response achieved by the Eastern Region Police, which exceeded the targets of responding quickly to emergency reports and serious accidents, as it reached four minutes and 35 seconds, and indicated that the intensification of the spread of patrols is behind the decrease in crime.

Al-Hamoudi said that two deaths (an Asian and a citizen) were recorded as a result of two separate traffic accidents in the eastern region, in the first quarter, indicating that the administration is studying radical solutions to address the traffic congestion witnessed in the city of Khorfakkan during holidays and weekends, especially since the congestion is concentrated on the Corniche Streets. And Sheikh Khalid due to the large number of vital and recreational facilities available in them, pointing to the cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority, the Municipal Council in Khorfakkan and the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police, to find solutions that will achieve smooth traffic in the city, and reduce traffic jams.



