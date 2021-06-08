The driver deliberately killed a Muslim family in Canada. It is reported by Reuters…

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, ran the family in a pickup truck at high speed and then fled the scene. Four people died on the spot, only a nine-year-old child survived.

The police detained the intruder. He was charged with four murder charges and one charge of attempted murder. It is noted that the man has no criminal record and does not belong to any radical communities.

According to senior local police investigator Paul Waite, Veltman attacked the family just because they were Muslim. “We have evidence that this was a planned, deliberate act motivated by hatred,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted in Twitterthat he was terrified by the news of the incident. The politician stressed that Islamophobia has no place in any of the country’s communities, and it must stop.

In January 2017, in Quebec, Canada, armed criminals broke into an Islamic cultural center during an evening prayer. Attackers shouting “Allahu Akbar!” opened fire. At that moment, according to various sources, there were from 40 to 100 people in the room. Six people died.