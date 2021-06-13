Saturday’s day at the European Championship took a back seat after what happened in Copenhagen, where the football world was stunned by Christian Eriksen’s fading during Denmark-Finland. The quick intervention of his teammate Simon Kjaer and the doctors of the Danish team was essential to save the player’s life, who remains hospitalized and awaiting further tests to determine the causes of what happened.

Martin Boesen is one of the paramedics who treated him on the pitch and performed the CPR resuscitation maneuver (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the astonishment of the other players, who formed a wall so that the doctors could work away from the cameras. Boesen highlighted the seriousness of the situation. “I am not going to tell any details about his condition, I am going to tell what we saw. When we arrived, Christian was unconscious. He was lying on his side and breathing. Initially I could feel a heartbeat. But suddenly it stopped and we immediately started resuscitation, ”he recalls. That quick action was key for the player to regain consciousness before leaving the field for the hospital.

The doctor also wanted to highlight the good collaboration that took place with the UEFA health workers: “The medical team acted quickly. We worked together and did what we had to do to get Christian back to life. Before they took him to the hospital, he was already talking ”.

This Sunday, the Danish federation has published a statement on social networks confirming that Eriksen is stable, aware and waiting for more tests to determine exactly what happened. “This morning we spoke with Christian Eriksen, who has sent his thanks to all his teammates. His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalized to undergo further tests, “says the statement, which also indicates that several members of the expedition needed psychological support after what they experienced.

Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of Inter de Milan, the club in which Eriksen plays, pointed out that the player has not been vaccinated or has passed the covid, to rule out the theory that it could have been a thrombus caused by the vaccine. The Italian also communicated that he had spoken with the player this Sunday and that he is optimistic about his recovery.

