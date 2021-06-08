On the Web, you can find popular advice on the treatment of coronavirus infection, which can be harmful, warned the therapist Georgy Sapego.

In particular, according to him, some recommend using soda inside to combat acidification of the body and hydrogen peroxide, ostensibly to prevent oxygen starvation.

In fact, none of this will help in terms of preventing or treating COVID-19, Sapego noted.

“If you ingest a little hydrogen peroxide, it is very quickly neutralized upon contact with the oral cavity, saliva, esophagus and stomach. If it turns out to be more than permissible, then in the worst case there will be abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting, “the doctor quotes on June 8 radio Sputnik…

He explained that those few drops of hydrogen peroxide, which are advised to be taken in folk recipes, will add only a few milligrams of oxygen per day, despite the fact that a person already consumes almost a kilogram of oxygen daily.

Also, soda and soda cannot be considered an effective remedy for coronavirus, Sapego added. Many people still take it for heartburn, although it is not the best drug to neutralize stomach acid. It is noted that it is not recommended for use by pregnant women, the elderly, as well as children. At the same time, sometimes soda is used by athletes for the so-called alkaline doping, when it is necessary to increase performance for a short time.

“A sick person will not get any benefit in everyday life from such alkalization of the body. Alkalinization of a sick person with soda can only in intensive care, when he is already very bad. This is not home treatment, ”the doctor concluded.

On June 2, Yandex.Q analysts, together with anthropologists from the RANEPA, presented a study about the coronavirus that had been spreading since the beginning of the pandemic. So, of the popular ways of “treating” COVID-19, Russians are most interested in vodka inhalations. They are followed by the use of ginger and a warm drink based on soda and lemon according to the “Israeli” recipe.